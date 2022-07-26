Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.258 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$30.78 and a one year high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported C$7.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$6.51. The business had revenue of C$108.59 million during the quarter.

In other Granite Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Remco Daal purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$76.50 per share, with a total value of C$114,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,874,250. Insiders acquired 1,925 shares of company stock valued at $151,994 over the last three months.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

