Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.258 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$30.78 and a one year high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported C$7.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$6.51. The business had revenue of C$108.59 million during the quarter.
Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
