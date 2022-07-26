Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s (GRT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Desjardins in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$30.78 and a 12-month high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported C$7.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$6.51. The firm had revenue of C$108.59 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Remco Daal acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$76.50 per share, with a total value of C$114,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,874,250. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,925 shares of company stock worth $151,994.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

