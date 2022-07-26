Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBNH shares. Clarus Securities cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBNH. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50,418 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBNH opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 157.80% and a negative net margin of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

See Also

