Gregory L. Burns Sells 1,500 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.66. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

