Grid+ Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (GRID)

Grid+ (GRID) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Grid+ has a total market cap of $17.84 million and approximately $40.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grid+ has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,171.05 or 1.00043777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003641 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00126841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00029586 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grid+ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.