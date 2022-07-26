Grin (GRIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $75,555.00

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0667 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $75,555.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,942.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.09 or 0.06589923 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00024218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00252209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00115068 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.95 or 0.00706477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.82 or 0.00557794 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005478 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

