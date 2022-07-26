Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $1,110,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,222.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

GO stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.50. 842,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,728. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of -0.28.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of brokerages have commented on GO. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.