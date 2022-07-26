Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.79, Fidelity Earnings reports. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $187.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $165.48 and a 12 month high of $230.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.03.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.4113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is 57.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,830,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,817,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.33.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.