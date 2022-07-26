Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GCAAF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock remained flat at $23.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28. Guardian Capital Group has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $35.15.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.