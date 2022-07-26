Hamilton Wealth LLC Buys 151 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after purchasing an additional 330,335 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,797,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $198.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.