Handshake Hits Market Capitalization of $35.15 Million (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Handshake has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $35.15 million and $69,010.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.0688 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,152.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.14 or 0.06756238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00252494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00118514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00718998 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00552105 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 511,206,455 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

