Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock to $120.00. The stock traded as low as $77.04 and last traded at $77.54, with a volume of 1713876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.66.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.