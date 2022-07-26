Hays plc Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Hays in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year. The consensus estimate for Hays’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

Get Hays alerts:

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Hays from GBX 205 ($2.47) to GBX 190 ($2.29) in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Hays Price Performance

Hays Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS HAYPY opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. Hays has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

(Get Rating)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.