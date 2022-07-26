Hays plc Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Hays in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year. The consensus estimate for Hays’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.
Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Hays from GBX 205 ($2.47) to GBX 190 ($2.29) in a report on Monday, April 4th.
Hays Price Performance
Hays Company Profile
Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.
