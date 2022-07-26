HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a net margin of 32.61% and a return on equity of 14.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

NASDAQ HBT traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $17.39. 13,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 877,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HBT Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

