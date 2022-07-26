Head to Head Review: SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and Micron Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies 1 5 19 0 2.72 Micron Technology 2 3 21 1 2.78

SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $351.88, suggesting a potential upside of 18.57%. Micron Technology has a consensus price target of $87.42, suggesting a potential upside of 46.31%. Given Micron Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than SolarEdge Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

75.7% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Technology has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Micron Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies $1.96 billion 8.37 $169.17 million $3.12 95.11 Micron Technology $27.71 billion 2.38 $5.86 billion $8.77 6.81

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than SolarEdge Technologies. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies 7.78% 11.59% 5.64% Micron Technology 30.61% 21.91% 16.45%

Summary

Micron Technology beats SolarEdge Technologies on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system. It also provides residential, commercial, and large scale PV, energy storage and backup, electric vehicle charging, and home energy management solutions, as well as grid services; and e-Mobility, automation machines, lithium-ion cells and battery packs, and uninterrupted power supply solutions, as well as virtual power plants, which helps to manage the load on the grid and grid stability. In addition, the company offers pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company offers memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafers; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

