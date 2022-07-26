Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ HTLFP opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

