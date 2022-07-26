Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ HTLFP opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $30.32.
Heartland Financial USA Company Profile
