HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $539.00

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $59.64 million and $539.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003224 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000769 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016362 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

