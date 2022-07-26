HEX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.88 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. HEX has a market cap of $7.75 billion and approximately $7.88 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One HEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0447 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00444134 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000330 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000809 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.50 or 0.02316976 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005195 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00307306 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000717 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX (HEX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.win.

Buying and Selling HEX

According to CryptoCompare, “HEX is the first high-interest Blockchain CD. CDs pay higher interest than savings accounts, requiring money to be deposited for a fixed time. HEX aims to replace inefficient currencies, banks and payment networks with verifiably secure peer-to-peer technology. HEX takes the profit out of banks and government money printing and gives it to HEX holders.HEX is a hybrid proof of work(POW) and proof of stake(POS) system. Stakers are paid handsomely in HEX while miners can be paid just pennies in ETH to perform your HEX transaction.HEX conforms to the ERC20 standard to maximize interoperability and security. Every HEX consists of 100,000,000 Hearts (1 with 8 zeroes or 100 Million.) Which is funny because when you stake, you have “staked Hearts.”Hardware wallet support: Trezor and Ledger are integrated with both MetaMask (for HEX and ETH) and Electrum (for Bitcoin.)FreeClaiming is totally secure. Generating signatures is a standard feature in Bitcoin and can be done totally offline. Electrum is a great Bitcoin wallet. If you use a trezor or ledger hardware wallet, you use it through Electrum which is a handy way to generate your BTC FreeClaim signature if the software you're using doesn't have the feature. Your private keys stay safe inside your hardware device this way. If you really love anonymity you can claim each BTC address to a new ETH address over TOR or other proxies.HEX is easily extensible because smart contracts can be built on top of it or reference it.HEX works with distributed exchanges and atomic swaps easily. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

