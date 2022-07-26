HEX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.88 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. HEX has a market cap of $7.75 billion and approximately $7.88 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One HEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0447 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Quant (QNT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00444134 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000809 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.50 or 0.02316976 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005195 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00307306 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000717 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX (HEX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.win.
Buying and Selling HEX
