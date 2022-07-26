Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. Hexcel also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.00-1.24 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL stock opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hexcel by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.