Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. Hexcel also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.24 EPS.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average is $54.97.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

HXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Hexcel from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.67.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hexcel by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 18.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

