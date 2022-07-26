HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

HomeStreet Stock Down 2.0 %

HMST stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.12. 295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,069. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.35. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $694.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 27.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeStreet

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $270,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $270,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,660. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in HomeStreet by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in HomeStreet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 836.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 60,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HomeStreet by 45.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

