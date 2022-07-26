Honest (HNST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,468.00

Honest (HNST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $939,958.05 and $1,468.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Honest has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00017153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

