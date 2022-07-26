Honest (HNST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,468.00

Honest (HNST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $939,958.05 and $1,468.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Honest has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00017153 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001964 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000309 BTC.
About Honest
Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Honest
