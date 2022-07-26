Hord Price Hits $0.0084 on Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $722,153.24 and $947,803.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001569 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002196 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017349 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001966 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000305 BTC.
Hord Profile
Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,358 coins.
Buying and Selling Hord
