Hord Price Hits $0.0084 on Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $722,153.24 and $947,803.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,358 coins.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

