Hovde Group Trims First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Target Price to $44.50

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Hovde Group to $44.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $43.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,707. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,160,400.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $773,925. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 101,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 32,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

