Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HPP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.37. 1,042,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,715. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -119.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $28.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -833.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $860,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

