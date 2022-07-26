Humaniq Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,924.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (HMQ) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $903,284.39 and $24,924.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,052.81 or 1.00105828 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006171 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003545 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00125227 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00029624 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.
Humaniq Profile
HMQ is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com.
Buying and Selling Humaniq
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.
