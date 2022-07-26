Humaniq Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,924.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (HMQ) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $903,284.39 and $24,924.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,052.81 or 1.00105828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003545 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00125227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00029624 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

HMQ is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

