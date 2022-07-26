Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,317 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Huntsman worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.01. 23,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,837. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.