Huobi BTC (HBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $820.37 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for $21,051.18 or 0.99723997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $820.37 million and approximately $341,369.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001573 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00017368 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00031639 BTC.
Huobi BTC Profile
Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal.
Buying and Selling Huobi BTC
Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.