Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 52,000 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.53% of Duluth worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Duluth by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTH stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $285 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

