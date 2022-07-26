Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000. Ziff Davis comprises about 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ZD traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.47. 1,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,970. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.49 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.