Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Allstate comprises 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Allstate by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average is $128.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

