Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SM Energy worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in SM Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SM traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,368. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 5.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SM. Raymond James boosted their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,190,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,190,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,228.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.