Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Carter’s worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carter’s Price Performance

CRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.69. 12,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.88 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.43.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.