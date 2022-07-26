Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,600 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma makes up about 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,269,000 after purchasing an additional 198,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after purchasing an additional 309,298 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,114,000 after acquiring an additional 126,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE WSM traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.66. The stock had a trading volume of 61,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,694. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.55 and a 200 day moving average of $138.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Gordon Haskett cut Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

