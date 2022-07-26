Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,200 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Sleep Number worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stadium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $19,004,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,587,000. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 494,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,889,000 after acquiring an additional 166,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,187,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,938,000 after acquiring an additional 124,718 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 268,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after acquiring an additional 93,405 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SNBR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Sleep Number Stock Down 1.9 %

Sleep Number Company Profile

SNBR traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,870. The company has a market cap of $818.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.82. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $105.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82.

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.