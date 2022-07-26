iExec RLC 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.88 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $68.35 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00003985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 coins. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

