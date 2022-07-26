iExec RLC Achieves Market Cap of $68.12 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $68.12 million and $5.36 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00003971 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,184.43 or 1.00017166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003650 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00127089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

