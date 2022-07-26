iFabric (TSE:IFA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.44

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 4079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

iFabric Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of C$42.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.00.

iFabric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iFabric Corp. designs and distributes women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Intimate Apparel division engages in the design, purchase, and distribution of intimate apparel, which includes a range of specialty bras, including reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iFabric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iFabric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.