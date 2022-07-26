IFG Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,569 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.10. 395,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,545,334. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.08.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

