IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEMG opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $65.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79.

