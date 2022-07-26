IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

Globe Life Price Performance

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $827,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at $782,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,690 over the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.77. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

