IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,291,000 after purchasing an additional 550,705 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,492,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,595,000 after purchasing an additional 162,141 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,116,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,819,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 976,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $50.95.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.