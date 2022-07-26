IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.