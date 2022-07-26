IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $273.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.89.

META stock opened at $166.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.94. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $451.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,289.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,289.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,174 shares of company stock worth $8,979,045. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

