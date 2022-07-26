IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MDT shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

