IFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 285.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,957 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average of $66.25.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.