IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,625 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

INTC stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $160.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

