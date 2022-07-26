IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average of $62.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.53%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.80%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

