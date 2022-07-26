IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,749,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,016,000 after buying an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $249,279,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,929,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,829,000 after buying an additional 2,375,000 shares during the period. Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,842,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,285,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,487,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.61.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.948 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

