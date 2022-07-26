IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSY. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.